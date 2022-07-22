Raiders Training Camp: Is Jessie Bates an option for the Raiders?

Training camp is officially here, and the Las Vegas Raiders are pushing to become a team that could create noise. The talent on this football squad is special at certain positions, but there are a few holes around the locker room.

The secondary is the first group that comes to mind on the Raiders roster. Rock Ya-Sin from Indianapolis was the only addition that can be seen as a starter. With other players like Johnathan Abram looking for a role as safety in a system full of two-high looks.

With the start of training camp comes a few holdouts, and one to monitor is a drama with Jessie Bates in Cincinnati. Bates has become one of the top safeties in the league and was vital to the playoff run for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is in a bitter contract dispute with their front office and appears to be pushing for a trade.

Reports have come out about the Bengals' low offer of $17 million guaranteed. In contrast, Jamal Adams received $38 million guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks. The former Demon Deacon isn't close to a deal with no end. The Raiders are in win now mode and could make a push for the star safety.

Jessie Bates value

With Bates already past the franchise tag deadline, he has to play on a one-year, $12 million deal this season. Contract negotiations are not permitted during the regular season once a player passes the negotiation deadline.

The Raiders having around $17 million in cap space makes the Bengals safety affordable from a base pay perspective. The Raiders would at least have him for one year to provide help for a playoff run.

Bates will take a significant amount of capital for the Bengals to ship him out in the same conference. The value overall is where it gets tricky as the Raiders already jettisoned first and second picks in 2021. Using Adams again as an example, he required two first-round picks in his trade to Seattle.

The trade compensation should be cheaper than the New York Jets demanded since Bates doesn't have the accolades of Adams. What would Dave Ziegler give up for Bates? Second and third-round selections are the compensation that fits his resume. A first-round pick could be a blunder, especially if you don't re-sign the player after the season ends.

Bates could take this roster to the next level at 25 years old and with ten career interceptions under his belt. If the Raiders want to push for a ring, he is a player that could elevate them in a tough AFC conference. However, if they can’t get a deal done, he might not be worth what they have to give up.