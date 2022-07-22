Raiders Podcast: TDL-Raiders open training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders started training camp on Thursday with their first practice of the football season. Fans got their first taste of action as new look silver, and black took the field for the first time.

There are still question marks around this team as a whole. With the team practicing without pads, we wont get many answers until next. However, the alignment of players to open up raised eyebrows at a few positions.

The guys at TDL talk about all the latest news. Brandon Parker got most of the first team reps at right

tackle over Alex Leatherwood. We discuss the possibility of Parker beating out Leatherwood and what that could mean for the first-round pick.

Denzelle Good made his return but stayed behind Lester Cotton. Can Cotton become a starter on the offensive line? We discuss what it means for Good in the future.

