Silver Minings: Chandler Jones has NY connection with Malcolm Koonce

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for training camp day three. The first two days have been without pads and any 11 on 11s with camp extended because of the hall of fame game.

Chandler Jones is a player that Raiders are excited to see how he performs with pads. The 32-year-old potential hall of fame candidate combines with Maxx Crosby to form a deadly combination.

While Crosby will be his initial partner, other young players are waiting in the wings. One of those players is Malcolm Koonce from Buffalo University, heading into his second season.

Jones from New York also talked about his connection to Koonce when he discovered his home state.

“When I found out Malcolm was from New York, I lit up because I was a young player from New York. And coming from New York and going into the NFL, it’s a very small percentile.When I found out Malcolm was from New York, I lit up because I was a young player from New York. And coming from New York and going into the NFL, it’s a very small percentile.”

With Jones in the fold mentoring the young players, we could see a leap from the edge rusher. Koonce and Crosby becoming a tandem for years to come is the true goal with Jones being up in age.

In other Raiders links

Raider's accountability in camp: The Raiders have been running laps for mental mistakes during practices.

New pro scout joins the Raiders: Dave Ziegler continues to poach from New England, adding a new pro scout.

Derek Carr getting in sync with offense: write up on Derek Carr’s press conference and outlook for the season.