Silver Minings: Patrick Graham has high praise for Johnathan Abram

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is player Raiders fans either love or hate. Abram has made a name for himself with big hits and big-time plays vs. the run. His coverage skills are the main issue, with lowlights galore on the young safeties resume.

Going into his fourth season in the NFL, Abram didn't have his fifth-year option picked up. Many believe this would be his last season with the Raiders when his contract runs out after 2022.

Abram is a player the NFL was high on coming out of college for his intangibles. He is a leader on defense with attitude, and his work ethic and skill set will always intrigue NFL coaches. Patrick Graham appears to be no different.

During his Saturday press conference, Graham answered a question about Abram with huge praise.

“I mean, he’s a really smart football player. He works at it; he works really hard. He has a great skill set. And really, it’s our job as coaches to really put them in the best spots where he could be successful. And I know this about Johnathan, he’s willing to do whatever we ask. I mean, he’s in here early, stays late. He brings guys together”

Abram has a chance to shine with Graham's ability to put players in a position to succeed. Jabrill Peppers was a similar player who struggled early as Abram. Graham could maximize his ability, and Peppers had a career year in 2020.

The new defensive coordinator for the Raiders is hoping to duplicate that outcome with the Mississippi State Bulldog.

In other Raiders links

Complete Madden 23 ratings revealed: Raiders Madden 23 ratings are displayed.

Derek Carr heading to the Hall of Fame?: Davante Adams reverses his previous answer by giving Carr praise.

Training Camp Notebook 7/23: Levi Edwards gives his notes on the third day of Raiders training camp.