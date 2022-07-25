The reviews are in on new Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, and he’s drawn quite a bit of praise from his teammates, as expected. One of the most common compliments the superstar wide receiver has received is about how strong his work ethic is, which is encouraging to hear about for a player who just got a big payday.

“I mean, just thinking about the bigger picture,” Adams responded during Sunday’s press conference when asked about staying motivated after signing a big contract with the Raiders. “Just chasing a better me and obviously trying to be there and be the best teammate that I can to help this team win as many games as possible. That’s been my mentality. I’ve never been the type of guy to be complacent or be content in the spot that I’m at. I always feel like I can get better, and I know I can get better. So, that’s always been my mentality.”

Setting an example isn’t the only way Adams has been a positive teammate and leader for the Silver and Black. He’s also quick to give credit and point out when his running mates are playing well, like fellow Pro Bowler, tight end Darren Waller.

“I mean, a guy like [Waller] motivates me every time he hits the field. You see what he’s accomplished. Just what he’s capable of and all of that, it pushes you. You can’t be on the outside, especially as a receiver as fast as that dude is, it makes you feel like you got to run as hard as you can on every route that you got out there. “So, whether it’s freeing him up or he’s freeing me up to be able to get the ball as well. We kind of all feed off of each other and same with Hunter [Renfrow], D Rob [Demarcus Robinson] and the rest of the guys. We got a lot of guys that got a lot of talent. So, I’m out here just trying to make sure I’m here for my brothers.”

Speaking of pushing it down the field, deep threat Tyron Johnson also received praise from the All-Pro wideout.

“[Johnson is] a workhorse man. He’s been running a lot of deep routes and he’s not complaining about it. He’s doing everything he can to try to establish himself in this offense and show the coaches what he can do. I know he’s already proved a lot to me. He’s my locker mate and he gave up 17 (jersey number) for me. So, I try to do everything I can for him. “Like I said, it’s a lot of good guys. You got T-Billy (Tyron Johnson) out there. You got 19 (Jordan Veasy), he had a great day today. Just really enjoy going out there with DJ [Turner]. [Dillon] Stoner as well…It’s been a pleasure working with these guys. It’s a really good room.”

To wrap up the presser, Adams talked about the position group as a whole and spoke highly of their football IQ, especially for being such a young group.

“The mental part of the game is something that is really tough to teach…So, coming in and seeing that, that’s really impressive especially considering the age of a lot of these guys. It’s a really young room. So, having guys that understand how to set people up and how to find zones and understanding why it’s important to have an outside release on this, or why it’s important to do this on the inside. It makes it a lot easier for me as a vet coming in trying to teach guys especially when I still got a lot to learn.”

