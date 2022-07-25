Raiders news: Denzelle Good retires at age 31

A quiet off day from training camp took a surprising turn Monday afternoon when the Las Vegas Raiders announced that guard Denzelle Good (a likely starter) has retired from the NFL.

We have re-signed free agent G Jordan Meredith.



Additionally, we have placed G/T Denzelle Good on the Reserve/Retired List » https://t.co/djn2SrkCHq pic.twitter.com/jMeJJE24Ey — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 25, 2022

It was just last Thursday that the team was encouraged about Good when he was cleared to practice. Good tore his ACL in Week 1 last season and it turns out that was his final NFL game. Good worked hard to come back from the injury. He practiced the first three days of training camp, but he was not on the field Sunday. Clearly. Good felt the the time for retirement is right.

Good, 31, was entering his eighth NFL season. He joined the Raiders in 2018. He started 23 of 36 games with the Raiders. He had a salary-cap number of $1.56 million for this season.

With Good retiring, the Raiders re-signed offensive lineman James Meredith. He was released earlier this year

Good was expected to make a major push to start this season. The Raiders had a lot of questions at guard prior to Good’s surprise departure and now it’s even more intriguing.

Right now, it appears Lester Cotton and John Simpson are the leaders in the clubhouse to start. Rookie Dylan Parham is in the mix as well. The Raiders could also look to add at the position when teams cut players in late August.