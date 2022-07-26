Silver Minings: Davante Adams’ popularity is peaking

The Raider Nation has been absolutely wild about Davante Adams in the four-plus months since the Las Vegas Raiders made a blockbuster trade for the superstar wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers.

However, according to a study by Betway.com, Adams’ popularity is growing across the league at a rapid rate. Betway ranked the top 25 players whose popularity is most growing. Adams came in at No. 3 this season. Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen came in at No. 1 and Los Angeles Rams’ stud defensive tackle Aaron Donald came in at No. 2. So, Adams is in great company.

A big area where this growth is measured is by Instagram followers. Of course, Adams joining the Raider Nation helped his popularity. This fan base is deep and loyal. From the moment, Adams was traded, his profile changed dramatically and it will only grow as he enjoys success in the Silver and Black.

According to Betway, Adams is the only current Las Vegas player who made the top 25 of players with growing popularity in 2022.

