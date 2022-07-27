Silver Minings: Is Josh Jacobs one of the NFL’s most elusive tailbacks?

This is will likely be Josh Jacobs’ final season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier this year, the team declined to exercise the fifth-year option on the No. 24 overall pick of the 2019 draft. Thus, the tailback from Alabama will be a free agent in 2023. The Raiders, who drafted potential starter in Zamir White in the fourth round, will very likely let Jacobs walk away next offseason.

Still, he does have value and he can also help this team in 2022, whether it’s his final year in Las Vegas or not. One of Jacobs’ best attributes is he can break tackles. He’s been among the best tailbacks in the NFL in getting past the first tackle attempt.

In fact, the below tweet by Pro Football Focus shows that Jacobs was the fourth most elusive tailback in the NFL in 2021:

The most elusive RBs last season pic.twitter.com/kMh41R9c5K — PFF (@PFF) June 30, 2022

Expect to see Jacobs be just as elusive in 2022 as he was last year. It’s just a gift. So, yes, the end is probably near for Jacobs as a Raider, there is still plenty to be excited about from him in 2022.

