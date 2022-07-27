Raiders Podcast: TDL-What happens at right guard?

Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line was a concern before training camp and even more after the latest news. Denzelle Good's retirement shook up the offensive line rotation leaving more questions than answers.

How will the Raiders replace Good? Lester Cotton seems to be the man of the hour, with his work ethic paying off. Teammates have also noticed his efforts, with Kolton Miller praising him during Tuesday's press conference.

BD and I look to see if Cotton should be the primary option for the Raiders. The battle between Brandon Parker and Alex Leatherwood continues, with the pads being a key factor. Leatherwood is behind Parker on the rotation, and we discuss if he should slide in at right guard. It could be the plan for McDaniels and the group.

Also, a quick look at the wide receiver battle. Who can become a depth piece if injuries occur? Mack Hollins has the leg up on the competition, but Keelan Cole has produced during camp.

