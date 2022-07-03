Silver Minings: Brett Favre sees a drop-off for Davante Adams in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders buzz going into the season started with the trade for Davante Adams. The silver and black new front office came out swinging in an attempt at another playoff run.

Adams left the Green Bay Packers and has kept him in the conversation with former Packers. One of those players was Brett Favre. The hall of fame quarterback believes Adams will have a drop-off from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr.

“I’d be shocked if he [Adams] had the same year,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “It’s hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback but, he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. May never be. And, that’s no disrespect.”

Hopefully, the chemistry between Carr and Adams will overcome the Raiders quarterback not having the resume. We are getting closer to finding out.

