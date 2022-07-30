Silver Minings: Raiders senior V.P parts ways with the franchise after 10 months

The Las Vegas Raiders have had plenty of change in the organization. The resignation of former team president Marc Badain led to the historic hiring of Sandra Douglass Morgan.

The hiring of Morgan has created more change, with Morgan looking to fill her senior V.P position. According to the Sports Business Journal, Kevin Manana, who will leave the franchise after ten months, held the position. Morgan discussed her reasoning with a statement after the announcement.

“I appreciate Kevin’s time and efforts,” Douglass Morgan said. “As I begin my tenure as president, Kevin and I have mutually agreed that a fresh start makes sense for us both.”

The explanation makes sense and is no cause for alarm. It is usual for a new president to want to choose their senior V.P. No independent study clause situation for the Raiders.

