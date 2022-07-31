Raiders Training Camp: Notes and takeaways from the Raiders 3rd day in pads

The Las Vegas Raiders had the pads back on after a light day of practice on Saturday. The heat turned into rain, quickly cutting training early, but plenty of action in today's practice with the team wearing their shells.

The offense continues to look fresh, and Derek Carr appears to be in command of the offense early on. From a mental standpoint, there aren't too many mistakes we see on offense, with even the second-team-skill players executing well.

The main story from yesterday was the movement of the offensive line with Leatherwood receiving reps with the third team. Today was a bounce-back day for Leatherwood, where he was back to rotating with Brandon Parker during team sessions.

He had winning reps during one-on-ones in a drill designed for offensive linemen to fail. Dylan Parham and Andre James shined during these drills, adding optimism for the interior of the offensive line. Overall, it was a good day with good work in the run game and pass protection in team drills.

Ameer Abdullah vs. Kenyan Drake

A surprising occurrence during the practice was Ameer Abdullah, the primary third-down back on offense. Kenyan Drake, who many assumed would take the position, worked with the second team for most mornings practice.

Abdullah is a journeyman running back but returns kicks and is usually a third-down back during his career. He must be impressing coaches with his veteran presence and consistently getting reps expected for Drake at the beginning of camp.

Defensive tackle depth could be an issue.

With injuries to Bilal Nichols and Jonathan Hankins, the defensive tackle position's depth is a concern. During practice, Kendall Vickers, Andrew Billings, and Kyle Peko saw most of the action with the first team. They were pushed around inside against the run and didn't put much pressure on the quarterbacks from the interior.

Neil Farrel Jr. and Matthew Butler continue to work behind that group while settling into NFL action. Butler shined during one-on-one sessions where we saw his ability as a pass rusher, beating guards with his upfield burst and quickness.

Other notes from Sundays practice

-Leatherwood did return to his usual reps filling in for Parker, but Jermaine Eleumanor receives first-team reps at right tackle. A fan favorite who Tom Cable benched after performing well is competing for a spot.

-Carr and Davante Adams's connection is noticeable as the two constantly communicate at practice. They are doing everything they can to be on the same page.

-The whole cornerback room was missing from practice, from Rock Ya-sin to Anthony Averett. Chandler Jones and Darren Waller were not on the field as well. Jones has missed three practices in a row, with Josh McDaniels not giving much information about his update.

-The Raiders constantly had three safeties on the field, with Jonathan Abram working as a dime linebacker. Duron Harmon and Trevon Moehrig were the two high safeties, but at times, Moehrig found himself in the slot as a matchup cornerback.