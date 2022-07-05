Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders secondary 29th

The Las Vegas Raiders secondary is one of the question marks entering the season. The Raiders didn’t address it aggressively in the draft or free agency. The only moves were the trade for Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett, and both these players are not premier NFL starters.

Losing veteran and stand-out 2021 player Casey Hayward hurts but Patrick Graham must have confidence in the group. PFF is not impressed with the defensive backs ranking them 29th in the NFL.

“While the Raiders’ defense took a healthy step forward in 2021, the worrisome thing is that the man who was most responsible for that isn’t walking through the door anymore. Casey Hayward Jr. allowed only 388 yards in 17 games last season. Trayvon Mullen Jr. has allowed more than that (401) in his past nine.”

The Raiders' plan with cornerbacks can come back and hurt them. However, fans hope they made the correct decision and can make the critics eat their words.

