Raiders outlook 2022: Josh McDaniels sees young secondary as an opportunity

Getting big production from the secondary, in which the team had committed major draft-pick investments in recent years, was a big priority for the previous regime of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now that Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels have taken over the franchise, getting production out of the unit is paramount as well. The Raiders added several young veteran cornerbacks this offseason and veteran Duron Harmon. They also boast safety Tre’von Moehrig and nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs, who both were standouts as rookies, and other young players such as cornerback Trayvon Mullen and safety Johnathan Abram.

The team is still very young at cornerback. But McDaniels is excited about the possibilities. He believes team’s young players all have a chance to prove they can be a big part of the solution at safety and cornerback.