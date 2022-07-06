Raiders Podcast: TDL-2019 draft class with Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2019 draft class is reaching their contract years, and it’s time to look at the results. Clelin Ferrell has been disappointing, and Jonathan Abram has proved to be solid but not groundbreaking.

Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen are the two other high picks from that draft. Jacobs has been the group's most consistent, with Mullen playing well to start 2021 before the injury.

The guys at TDL take a look at both players and break down their strengths and weaknesses. It will be a contract year for both players, so it will be vital for them to perform at a high level.

Jacobs is still regarded as a fringe top ten running back, but the Raiders did not pick up his option. He can make the most impact and find a way to get a second deal with the franchise.

Mullen has been a steady cornerback for the Raiders and helped the 3-0 start in 2021. The former Clemson Tiger should have a chance to help his case with the silver and black in the future.

