Raiders July news tracker

All the latest NFL news and rumors

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns
Mark Davis
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

July 6

3:24 p.m.: The Raiders are announcing their new team president Thursday.

11:02 a.m.: We have a quarterback trade. Finally, Baker Mayfield is on the move, to Carolina.

