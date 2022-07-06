Raiders July news tracker

July 6
3:24 p.m.: The Raiders are announcing their new team president Thursday.
The Raiders will announce their new team president tomorrow. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation— Mick Akers (@mickakers) July 6, 2022
11:02 a.m.: We have a quarterback trade. Finally, Baker Mayfield is on the move, to Carolina.
More: The #Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space. The #Panthers will pay Mayfield ~$5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim ~$3.5 million off his base salary.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022
