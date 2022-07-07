Silver Minings: Raiders were explosive on offense in 2021

One of the best parts of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense is 2021 was its ability to execute big, explosive plays.

Las Vegas, according to a tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, had 74 plays of 20 yards or more in 2021. It was third with the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks for the fourth most in the league. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in 20-plus yards plays with a whopping 85. Here is the complete list:

plays of 20+ yards in 2021:



85: TB

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

77

76: MIN

75: SF

74: DAL, LV, SEA

73

72: ARI

71: CIN, NE

70

69: BUF, BAL

68: PHI, GB, LAR

76: KC

66

65: CLE

64

63

62

61: IND, DET, NYJ

60: LAC

45-59: DEN, CHI, JAX, NO, PIT, WAS, HOU, MIA, ATL, TEN

44: CAR

43

42

41

40: NYG — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 16, 2022

A big reason why Las Vegas was near the top of the league leaders was quarterback Derek Carr continued to get better with the long pass. With new No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams and a healthy Darren Waller, the number of explosive plays by the Raiders (under new coach Josh McDaniels) has a strong chance of being even higher in 2022.

