 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders were explosive on offense in 2021

They were among league leaders in plays of 20-plus yards

By Bill Williamson
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Raiders
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

One of the best parts of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense is 2021 was its ability to execute big, explosive plays.

Las Vegas, according to a tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, had 74 plays of 20 yards or more in 2021. It was third with the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks for the fourth most in the league. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in 20-plus yards plays with a whopping 85. Here is the complete list:

A big reason why Las Vegas was near the top of the league leaders was quarterback Derek Carr continued to get better with the long pass. With new No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams and a healthy Darren Waller, the number of explosive plays by the Raiders (under new coach Josh McDaniels) has a strong chance of being even higher in 2022.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Crosby honored: ESPN thinks Maxx Crosby is a top-five NFL pass-rusher. I don’t disagree.
  • Bubble man: ESPN thinks defensive end Clelin Ferrell will be on the roster bubble in training camp.
  • Checking on the enemy: The Raiders’ website checks out the AFC West.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...