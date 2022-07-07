Raiders news: Sandra Douglass Morgan hired as team president

The Las Vegas Raiders made NFL history once again Thursday by hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan as their team president, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The team has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. PT Thursday to formally announce Douglas Morgan’s hire. She is the first black female team president in NFL history.

Mark Davis’ hire of Douglass Morgan comes almost a year after former team president, Marc Badain, left the franchise. Interim team president Dan Ventrelle left the franchise recently.

The hiring of Douglass Morgan by Mark Davis follows a diverse trail his late father, Al Davis, blazed with the Raiders. Al Davis hired Art Shell as the NFL’s first black head coach (modern era), Tom Flores as the league’s first Latino head coach and Amy Trask as the league’s first women executive.

Douglass Morgan has been a fixture in the Las Vegas business circle. Among the roles on her resume include being the chairwomen of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. She has also worked for Caesars Entertainment and for Allegiant, which of course, is the sponsor of the Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium.

