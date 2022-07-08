 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders longshot to lead NFL in wins

DraftKings Sportsbook has the odds

By Bill Williamson
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Derek Carr
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

There is a lot of excitement and expectations around the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Yet, there is still plenty of good betting value to be placed on the team this summer. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has a prop bet on what team will win the most games in the 17-game NFL 2022 regular season.

The Raiders are currently priced at 50-1 to lead the league in wins this season. It is tied for with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals for the 16th lowest (most likely) odds in the league.

Buffalo is the odds-on favorite to lead the league in wins at +450.

Other Raiders links:

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...