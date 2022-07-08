Tim Brown calls Davante Adams trade ‘turning point’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NV. — On the afternoon of March 17, Tim Brown was just like all of us when the news broke of the Las Vegas Raiders’ blockbuster trade for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

“It was ‘wow,’” Brown told Silver and Black Pride on Thursday at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament. “It really felt like a turning point for the franchise. It’s time to go for this team right now.”

The Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver said the trade of Adams’ from the Green Bay Packers changes everything and finally gives the Raiders a legitimate No. 1 option at receiver. The franchise has struggled to develop strong receivers essentially since Brown left the team in the early 2000s.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a top guy there,” Brown said. “We had (Amari) Cooper for awhile, but this trade is really big. I talked to Derek (Carr) about it last night and they are all really excited and ready to go.”

Brown said there is urgency for the Raiders to win big now since both Adams (29 ) and Carr (31) are both in their primes.