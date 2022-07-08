Sandra Douglass Morgan, Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders made NFL history yesterday as Douglass Morgan became the league’s first Black female team president. Historic news for an individual with an impressive background and a trailblazing organization, all of which are discussed in this week’s episode as well as any other stories you need to hear about.

For our mailbag segment, if you have questions about the Raiders that you’d like to have answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Douglass Morgan makes history

Amy Trask and Lester Hayes, Hall of Fame semifinalists

Marcus Allen talks 2022 Raiders

Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby draw high praise from Andrew Whitworth

Josh McDaniels' faith in the young secondary

Team Rankings

Bo Jackson biography, by Jeff Pearlman coming soon

Are Ndamukong Suh and Colin Kaepernick signing?

