Chandler Jones addition brings memories of Richard Seymour

This weekend, Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The defensive lineman, of course, finished his career with the Raiders after being traded from the New England Patriots in 2009. Seymour retired after four seasons in Oakland. However, Seymour is best known for playing for the New England Patriots.

Seymour spent his first eight NFL seasons in New England. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro selection and he won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

With Seymour — who was 29 when traded to Oakland and who is now 42 — being in the spotlight this week, I wanted to look at the comparisons of the Raiders’ latest big acquisition of a defensive star.

This offseason, of course, the Raiders signed pass-rush star Chandler Jones.

Like Seymour, Jones began his career in New England and he won a Super Bowl ring there. The chances are that Jones, who has 107.5 career sacks, will some day join Seymour in the Canton, Ohio Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jones, who spent the past six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, is joining the Raiders later in his career than Seymour. Jones is 32. But like Seymour, I expect Jones, who signed a three-year, $51 million contract in March, to make a big contribution in Las Vegas.

Seymour made the Pro Bowl after his second and third seasons in Oakland. Jones is still producing at a high level like Seymour was when he came to the Raiders.

Jones had at least 10.5 sacks, in every season he wasn’t hurt since 2015, including having 19 sacks in 2019.

So, like Seymour, the Raiders are adding a former defensive playmaker in the twilight of his career and I expect the Raider Nation one day will be celebrating Jones in Canton like many are planning to do so for Seymour this weekend.