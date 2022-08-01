Raiders’ August news tracker

August 1

9:58 a.m.: The Raiders have signed veteran linebacker Curtin Bolton. Micah Kiser went down with a leg injury Sunday.

FYI: @Raiders have added LB Curtis Bolton. (Micah Kiser went down with an injury yesterday) — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 1, 2022

9:50 a.m.: Some Raiders' injury updates:

#Raiders I don't see at practice:



- RB Brittain Brown

- TE Darren Waller

- DE Chandler Jones

- DE Clelin Ferrell

- DL Tyler Lancaster

- LB Micah Kiser

- CB Amik Robertson

- CB Rock Ya-Sin

- CB Anthony Averett

- S Roderic Teamer — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 1, 2022

#raiders Chandler Jones has now missed the last 4 practices. My understanding there is no concern or anything to really worry about with Jones. Darren Waller is absent today for the second straight day. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 1, 2022

7:42 a.m.: AFC West rival Kansas City got its standout tackle back.

Chiefs get back their franchised OT…. https://t.co/jjQMO1XfJl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

6:38 a.m.: AFC foe Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games.