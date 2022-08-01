Raiders’ August news tracker

August 1
9:58 a.m.: The Raiders have signed veteran linebacker Curtin Bolton. Micah Kiser went down with a leg injury Sunday.
FYI: @Raiders have added LB Curtis Bolton. (Micah Kiser went down with an injury yesterday)— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 1, 2022
9:50 a.m.: Some Raiders' injury updates:
#Raiders I don't see at practice:— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 1, 2022
- RB Brittain Brown
- TE Darren Waller
- DE Chandler Jones
- DE Clelin Ferrell
- DL Tyler Lancaster
- LB Micah Kiser
- CB Amik Robertson
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
- CB Anthony Averett
- S Roderic Teamer
#raiders Chandler Jones has now missed the last 4 practices. My understanding there is no concern or anything to really worry about with Jones. Darren Waller is absent today for the second straight day.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 1, 2022
7:42 a.m.: AFC West rival Kansas City got its standout tackle back.
Chiefs get back their franchised OT…. https://t.co/jjQMO1XfJl— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022
6:38 a.m.: AFC foe Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games.
Deshaun Watson was suspended six games; he was not fined, per source. pic.twitter.com/8lWWvVXjBY— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022
