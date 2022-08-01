Could Raiders make move for Teven Jenkins?

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to try to figure out their offensive line, an interesting name has apparently become available.

NFL Media reported on Monday afternoon that the Chicago Bears are having trade talks about second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. The former second-round pick from Oklahoma State struggled as a rookie and he reportedly hasn’t clicked with the new coaching staff in Chicago.

The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

While the Raiders could potentially be in the market before the season starts for new offensive line help, an another interesting factor is that the new Las Vegas coaching brass is familiar with Jenkins. According to SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit, the New England Patriots both had a virtual visit with Jenkins and attended his pro day prior to last year’s draft. He is a fit for the Raiders’ system.

Of course, new Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo were with New England during the 2021 draft process. Also, Ziegler’s assistant GM, Champ Kelly, was part of the crew that drafted Jenkins in Chicago. New England took defensive lineman Christian Barmore one pick before Chicago traded up to take Jenkins at No. 39 overall.

This isn’t a sure sign that Raiders are, or will be, in on Jenkins. But there is a fit and a potential need here.



Jenkins was one of my favorites from last year’s class. A mean, nasty dude who could fit well if McDaniels wants to run a lot of gap https://t.co/IZVvWoQBpX — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) August 1, 2022

It may be a buyer beware situation with Jenkins, however. Despite his talent, Jenkins has struggled to adjust to the NFL thus far and he reportedly has maturity issues. So he may not be the answer, but if the Raiders’ brass feels it can make it work with Jenkins, perhaps this will be something to watch.