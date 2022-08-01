Raiders put Micah Kiser on injured reserve

For the second time in three days, the Las Vegas Raiders have lost a linebacker they signed this offseason.

On Monday, the team placed linebacker Micah Kiser on the injured reserve, one day after he was carted off the practice field with an apparent leg injury. Because Kiser was put on the injured reserve before the cuts period, he will not be eligible to play for Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders signed linebacker Curtis Bolton on Monday to take Kiser’s roster spot.

On Friday, the Raiders put linebacker Kyler Fackrell on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Both Kiser and Fackrell were signed to one-year deals this offseason. Kiser signed for $1.065 million with just $15,000 guaranteed. Most of Fackrell’s contract was guaranteed.

Kiser is a special teams player who played for new Las Vegas special teams coach Tom McMahom last season.

Bolton, 26, is with his sixth franchise since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He has played in five NFL games and is far from a sure-thing to make the 53-man roster.