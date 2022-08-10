Silver Minings: Las Vegas spending big at skill positions

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent big this offseason throughout the roster and have spent at key positions.

A recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp shows the Raiders at the top of the league when it comes to having high-dollar players at the offensive skill positions. In fact, after Kyler Murray’s recent huge deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the Raiders have the second most money commit to their highest paid quarterback, wide receiver and running back in the NFL.

The deals for quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Kenyan Drake combine for $$74 million, according to Sharp. Here’s the full list:

most expensive QB1-WR1-RB1 trios*



1. ARI - $80.4M/yr (Murray, Hopkins, Conner)

2. LV - $74.0M/yr (Carr, Adams, Drake)

3. BUF - $68.5M/yr (Allen, Diggs, Cook)

4. LAR - $68.2M/yr (Stafford, Kupp, Akers)

5. DAL - $66.5M/yr (Prescott, Gallup, Elliott)



*per yr average — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 21, 2022

It’s just another reminder that Las Vegas is all in and all the financial commitments must result in big winning this season.

