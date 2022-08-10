Raiders training camp: Getting to know Thayer Munford

One of the more intriguing players in the Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp so far has been rookie Thayer Munford.

The tackle from Ohio State, who was taken in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed the Las Vegas coaching staff during the offseason program and has continued to stand out in training camp.

He caused a stir earlier in training camp when he was getting some first-team reps and playing in front of 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood at right tackle. Munford also did some nice things in the Raiders’ preseason opener last Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Munford will continue to get plenty of work in training camp and in Las Vegas’ three final preseason games, starting Sunday at home against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

While it would be a surprise if Thayer were to win the starting right tackle job over Leatherwood and Brandon Parker, he certainly has a strong chance to make the team as a backup and as a special teamer as a rookie and has a chance to be a starter in the near future.

Even though, Thayer was taken in the final round of the draft, he was a strong player for the Buckeyes.

Twice, he was a first-team All-Big Ten player and he was a key member of one of the best teams in college football. Munford, who is massive at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, is versatile player who can play both right and left tackle. Plus, he was solid in both pass and run protection in college.

Given his college success and early start in the NFL, Munford seems like a worthy draft pick who we should watch closely both now and in the future.