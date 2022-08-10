Raiders hypothetical trade: How to get Roquan Smith

An unexpected big name may be potentially hitting the open market as NFL Media reported that Chicago Bears standout linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders are already being connected as a possible landing spot for Smith, a second -team All-Pro selection the past two years. Smith, 25, is considered as one of the best linebackers in the NFL and he is seeking a new deal. He is a free agent after the season.

Smith would fit the Raiders’ system. Would they be interested? I’m sure, yes. Could they pull it off? We’ll see.

It got me thinking about a hypothetical trade that would involve multiple players on both sides. Here it is: Smith and tackle Teven Jenkins to the Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs and linebacker Denzel Perryman to the Bears. All but Jenkins, a second-round draft pick by the Bears last year, are free agents after the season. Las Vegas might have to add a conditional mid-round pick to sweeten the deal.

The Raiders have denied they are shopping Jacobs, but that could always change if it would help them get a player like Smith in the Silver & Black. Jacobs would instantly be the Bears’ best running back.

Perryman made the Pro Bowl last year after the Raiders acquired him from the Carolina Panthers last August. There has been reports that he’d like a new contract. He will turn 30 in December.

Jenkins struggled as a rookie and there have been reports the new Chicago brass wants to deal with him. Las Vegas assistant general manager Champ Kelly came from Chicago and was part of the drafting process of both Smith and Jenkins. So, there is familiarity within the Raiders’ offices.

This is mostly a fun exercise, but there are pieces that fit here. What do you think about this hypothetical deal? Please take our poll: