Silver Minings: Rock Ya-Sin led NFL in key stat

Raiders’ new cornerback is intriguing

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Rock Ya-Sin, Josh Jacobs
One of the reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders are excited about their defense heading into the 2022 regular season is the presence of new cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Ya-Sin was acquired in a March 16 trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders sent pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to Indy in return for Ya-Sin. He was an under-the-radar type player in Indianapolis and many NFL scouts thinks he can flourish in new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system.

Ya-Sin is certainly brining some style to Las Vegas. According to a recent tweet from Football Outsiders, Ya-Sin led the NFL in fewest yards allowed after the catch. He allowed just 1.1 yards against opposing wide receivers after the catch.

Here’s the list:

This is an indication that Ya-Sin plays tight coverage and is a sound tackler. Both of those traits will be welcome in Las Vegas.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Coming along: The Athletic is liking what it is seeing from third-year cornerback Amik Robertson.
  • Not high on Ferrell: PFF has the former No. 4 overall pick listed as a “faller” on their preseason watch list.
  • Big goals: First-year veteran Raiders’ safety Duron Harmon wants to make an impact off the field as well as on it, writes the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

