Silver Minings: Rock Ya-Sin led NFL in key stat

One of the reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders are excited about their defense heading into the 2022 regular season is the presence of new cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
Ya-Sin was acquired in a March 16 trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders sent pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to Indy in return for Ya-Sin. He was an under-the-radar type player in Indianapolis and many NFL scouts thinks he can flourish in new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system.
Ya-Sin is certainly brining some style to Las Vegas. According to a recent tweet from Football Outsiders, Ya-Sin led the NFL in fewest yards allowed after the catch. He allowed just 1.1 yards against opposing wide receivers after the catch.
Here’s the list:
Fewest Yards After Catch Allowed, Coverage by Cornerbacks - 2021— Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) July 23, 2022
1) Rock Ya-Sin (1.1)
2) Adoree' Jackson (1.3)
3) Jalen Ramsey (1.6)#NFL | #NFLTwitter | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/AEWd0Lyhy3
This is an indication that Ya-Sin plays tight coverage and is a sound tackler. Both of those traits will be welcome in Las Vegas.
