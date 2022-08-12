Raiders tackle battle: Potential upgrades

The tackle position has been a hot-button topic for the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason and now, three weeks into training camp and it is still a focal point.

The Raiders still have to figure out their right tackle position. We could learn more about the battle after Sunday’s home preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Brandon Parker, has been the leader at the spot during the early portion of training camp. Yet, Parker struggled while playing left tackle (starter Kolton Miller was held out) in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 4. Parker was also hurt in the game and his immediate status is not known.

Alex Leatherwood, a 2021 first-round pick, had his ups and downs against Jacksonville and seventh-round pick Thayer Munford could be a factor in the starting battle chase as well.

Yet, there has been plenty of speculation that the Raiders’ brass could look outside of the organization for a starting right tackle. There remains several free agents with starting experience who could plug in. They include Daryl Williams, Bryan Bulaga, Eric Fisher, Marcus Cannon, Mike Remmers, Josh Wells, Ty Nsekhe and Bobbie Massie. Veteran tackle Duane Brown came off the market this week when he signed with the New York Jets.

The good news is most of these players have a lot of experience, but the truth is, they’ve been on the free-agent market this long for a reason. Thus, none of them are likely great choices. Williams may be the best of the bunch. Also, Cannon has experience with this coaching staff from his 10-season stint in New England.

The Raiders could also make a trade (Teven Jenkins?) or wait until after the 53-man rosters are made August 30.

The next two-plus weeks will tell the story, but this is still a fluid situation at right tackle.