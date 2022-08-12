Silver Minings: Darren Waller excited about his use of red zone with Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller has been putting up yards for the last three seasons. He and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends to have more than 3000 yards the previous two years.

Touchdowns haven’t been as favorable to Waller as the yards accumulated. The former Baltimore Ravens tight end has 14 touchdowns since 2019. During the Jon Gruden era, he was not a factor in the redzone.

With Josh McDaniels now at the helm, Waller expects that to change. On the last episode of former teammate Will Compton’s podcast, he spoke about his usage inside the 20-yard line.

“There was a lot of times in the last couple years where I felt like there wasn’t a clear defined attack in the red zone or like a plan for me specifically. I was kind of like “what am I doing?’ sometimes,” Waller said on the ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ podcast. “But now I kind of feel like that’s something that’s in place with Josh [McDaniels]… for me there’s no reason why my big a– shouldn’t be dominating in the red zone at all times.”

That is good to hear out the mouth of the Pro-Bowl tight end. Everyone remembers his contested catch last season vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, helping them get back into the football game. Expect more of that on Sundays in 2022.

