We’ve already gotten our first look at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders and it certainly was a pretty sight as the Raiders defeated the Jaguars 27-11. I’m back after some time off to recap the game, training camp, the news and answer your Raiders mailbag questions.
To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good retire
- Kyler Fackrell and Micah Kiser on IR
- Josh McDaniels shares insights on his preseason strategy
- Josh Jacobs trade rumors shot down
- Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour get inducted into the Hall of Fame
- Amy Trask and Lester Hayes HOF updates
- RIP Wayne Hawkins
- Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas
- Welcome Jason Horowitz to Raider Nation
- & more!
Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!
Loading comments...