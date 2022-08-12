 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Holder’s Handful: Raiders training camp updates, Hall of Fame, mailbag and more!

By Matt Holder
We’ve already gotten our first look at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders and it certainly was a pretty sight as the Raiders defeated the Jaguars 27-11. I’m back after some time off to recap the game, training camp, the news and answer your Raiders mailbag questions.

To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good retire
  • Kyler Fackrell and Micah Kiser on IR
  • Josh McDaniels shares insights on his preseason strategy
  • Josh Jacobs trade rumors shot down
  • Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour get inducted into the Hall of Fame
  • Amy Trask and Lester Hayes HOF updates
  • RIP Wayne Hawkins
  • Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas
  • Welcome Jason Horowitz to Raider Nation
  • & more!

