We’ve already gotten our first look at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders and it certainly was a pretty sight as the Raiders defeated the Jaguars 27-11. I’m back after some time off to recap the game, training camp, the news and answer your Raiders mailbag questions.

To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good retire

Kyler Fackrell and Micah Kiser on IR

Josh McDaniels shares insights on his preseason strategy

Josh Jacobs trade rumors shot down

Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour get inducted into the Hall of Fame

Amy Trask and Lester Hayes HOF updates

RIP Wayne Hawkins

Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas

Welcome Jason Horowitz to Raider Nation

& more!

