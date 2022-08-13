Raiders Podcast: TDL-Preseason Week 1 review

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to face off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. They want to keep the momentum of consistent play from the 90 players on the roster after the win in Canton, Ohio.

The offensive line was the talk of the previous game, where five sacks were allowed by the group. The pressure to find a replacement at right tackle on the free agent wire is heavy with the stat line.

TDL takes a deep dive into the offensive line and whether the sacks were on the quarterback or the offensive line. The word on the street is sacks are a quarterback stat, and it showed up all over the film.

BD breaks down the defensive groupings starting with the defensive line. He also touches on the secondary with a look at their big nickel formation, putting Jonathan Abram in the box.

