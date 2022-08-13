SB Nation Reacts: 95% of Raiders fans are confident in the teams direction

The Las Vegas Raiders buzz is high heading into the 2022 season. The trade for Davante Adams and the addition of Chandler Jones has fans expecting a playoff berth.

Their opening performance under Josh McDaniels has Raider Nation on high alert. The 27-11 beatdown of the Jaguars displayed the team's toughness with 159 yards rushing. The Raiders played good football in all three phases, from first string to third string players.

With still weeks until the first kickoff vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, the confidence in the silver and black is through the roof. In this week's SB Nation reacts, we asked fans about their confidence in their favorite team's direction. The Raiders came in 95%, with the nation having faith this Raiders team can contend.

Of course, even with all the changes on paper, there are still questions about the offensive line and the games that must be played. Hopefully, the franchise can have its second playoff season in a row for the first time since 2000-2002.