Filed under: Raiders-Vikings open thread It's game day By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Aug 14, 2022, 11:04am PDT

Zamir White Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images The Las Vegas Raiders will play their second preseason game of the season. They host the Minnesota Vikings at 1:25 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium. This is your place to discuss it all. Have a blast.
