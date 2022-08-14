Raiders vs. Vikings: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in their second preseason game of the 2022 season and their first at home.

It will mark the first time new head coach Josh McDaniels coaches the Silver & Black at home.

After an impressive 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4, McDaniels will be looking for more of the same in this game in which we may see more from the starters. The Raiders played a clean, mostly effective game against the Jaguars. That’s the goal again, along with coming out of the game healthy, of course.

Here’s a closer look at the details of following the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 1-0, the Vikings are 0-0.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Channel: KVVU (Las Vegas), NFL Network.

Announcers: Beth Mowins, Matt Millen and Rich Gannon.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant.

Betting: Raiders -5, 37.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Daily Norseman.