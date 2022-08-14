Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Minnesota Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders handle business again with another preseason victory. The silver and black controlled the game to a 26-20 win vs. the Minnesota Vikings at Alliegient stadium.

Of course, the talk of the game was Thyer Munford vs. Alex Leatherwood for the right tackle position. Munford got his chance to start this week, pushing Leatherwood down on the depth chart and playing into the fourth quarter.

Matt and I discuss the play of Munford and what it means for Leatherwood. Could it be just rotation and a real battle?

The defense played well again for the most part, but the run defense was gashed consistently. We discuss whether the need for a defensive tackle is necessary and the options available in free agency.

The backup quarterback battle has taken a turn after Jarrett Stidham seemed to solidify his spot at the position. Nick Mullens finished with a 147.9 passer rating, and his favorite target was D.J. Turner. We discuss their impact on the win.

