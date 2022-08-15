Raiders 2022 preview: Jermaine Eluemunor

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue training camp, one of the biggest positions of interest is on the offensive line.

Both of the guard positions are open for competition this summer as is the right-tackle spot. The players in the mix at guard are Lester Cotton John Simpson, rookie Dylan Parham. Of course, Alex Leatherwood could also end up at a guard spot as well, though, for now, but he is in the mix for the right tackle job. But then there is Jermaine Eluemunor who can play guard and tackle.

Do not discount Eluemunor, who played in 14 games and started three for the Raiders last season, fitting in somewhere on the line. Eluemunor played left tackle Sunday for starter Kolton Miller and he could be in the mix at right tackle as well and as a swing player. He played right guard in the second half.

He was at the top of many early depth charts in training camp and he has one big thing going for him — he is familiar with the new Las Vegas coaching staff.

Eluemunor, 27, played 12 games and started eight games for the New England Patriots in 2020. Of course, new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and new Raiders’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo was New England’s co-offensive line coach when Eluemunor played there. So, it wasn’t a surprise the new Raiders’ brass brought back Eluemunor on a one-year contract this offseason.

That familiarity to the scheme and the coaching staff could be a boost for Eluemunor. So, while the offensive line competition has been and will continue to be fascinating, it would behoove us all to keep an eye on Eluemunor in the coming weeks.