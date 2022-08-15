 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Time for Las Vegas to pile up victories

Josh McDaniels knows how to win

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp
Josh McDaniels
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime in Week 18 to advance to the playoffs it clinched the team’s second double-digit victory season in the past 19 seasons.

The Raiders, who won 12 games in 2016, are tied with Washington, Cleveland and Detroit for the fewest seasons with, at least, 10 wins in the past 19 years as illustrated by this tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp:

This tweet shows a reason why Las Vegas owner Mark Davis was so interested in hiring Josh McDaniels as coach this offseason. The guy knows how to win.

McDaniels was with the New England Patriots for 15 of their seasons during the past 19 seasons in which they won double-digit games. Winning is contagious and the Raiders hope McDaniels helps them become a consistent big-time winner.

