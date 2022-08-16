Silver Minings: Betting odds on how deep Las Vegas will go

With the NFL season approaching, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has several interesting wagers available.
One betting segment that sticks out at DraftKings is its stage of elimination bets. Here are the Las Vegas Raiders’ stage of elimination odds:
- To miss playoffs: -200
- To lose in wild card round: +310
- To lose in divisional round: +650
- To lose in conference championship game: +1200
- To lose in Super Bowl: +3000
- To win Super Bowl: +4000
What are your thoughts on these Raider’ betting odds. There’s some good opportunities here to win some cash if betting is your thing.
Other Raiders news:
- Top 100 love: As the NFL Network’s top 100 list shows, the Raiders are stacked with top-level talent.
- Munford comes through: The Athletic looks at the nice performance by seventh-round pick Thayer Munford at right tackle against the Vikings on Sunday and what it might mean.
- What we learned: NFL.com breaks down the Raiders’ 26-20 win over the Vikings.
