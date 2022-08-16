Silver Minings: Betting odds on how deep Las Vegas will go

With the NFL season approaching, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has several interesting wagers available.

One betting segment that sticks out at DraftKings is its stage of elimination bets. Here are the Las Vegas Raiders’ stage of elimination odds:

To miss playoffs: -200

To lose in wild card round: +310

To lose in divisional round: +650

To lose in conference championship game: +1200

To lose in Super Bowl: +3000

To win Super Bowl: +4000

What are your thoughts on these Raider’ betting odds. There’s some good opportunities here to win some cash if betting is your thing.

