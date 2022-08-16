Raiders poll results: Las Vegas fans aren’t ready to give up on Clelin Ferrell yet

There is no doubt that Clelin Ferrell hasn’t lived up to his lofty draft status in his first three seasons with the Raiders.

Yet, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t ready to give up on the defensive end quite yet. We recently ran a poll asking community members if they though the Raiders should release the defensive end by the time the initial 53-man rosters are set on Aug. 30.

By the results of our poll, though, it seems like most fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Clemson product, who was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. In a poll in which nearly 1,500 votes were counted, 63 percent of the votes were in favor of keeping Ferrell, who just 37 percent of the voters saying Ferrell has run out of time.

I honestly was surprised so many fans want to give Ferrell more time. he really hasn’t done much. But with one year remaining on his contract, there is still time.

We will see if the team feels the same.