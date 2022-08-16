Raiders cuts: Demarcus Robinson released

The Las Vegas Raiders’ first cut-down moves of training camp offered one surprise as the team released veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

He was signed in the offseason to be a rotational receiver. However, the speedster didn’t do much in training camp and he was lost in the shuffle in a talented receiver room. The Raiders did Robinson a favor, cutting him now so he has a chance to catch on elsewhere. The roster is now at 85 players. It must be down to 53 players on Aug. 30.

The Raiders have released veteran DT Vernon Butler and WR DeMarcus Robinson. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 16, 2022

Veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler was also released. There was initial hope that Butler could make the roster, but he didn’t showed much in camp and in the preseason. The team also waived cornerback Nate Brooks, defensive end Gerri Green and tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The release of Robinson could be a good sign for Tyron Johnson, a holdover from the previous regime. Johnson too is a speedster and has done well in training camp. The Robinson release also bodes well for free-agent pickup Keelan Cole and the young DJ Turner, who had a strong game against Minnesota on Sunday.

Robinson signed a one-year, $1.187 million deal with the Raiders with $427,500 guaranteed. Butler signed a one-year deal worth $1.25 million with $250,400 guaranteed.

The Raiders also worked out the following players: