Report: Raiders trading safety Tyree Gillespie to Titans

The new Las Vegas brass has not been shy about putting its stamp on the roster and removing recent draft picks. On Tuesday, new Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler made another trade, reportedly sending safety Tyree Gillespie to the Tennessee Titans. It was first reported by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Las Vegas Raiders trading Tyree Gillespie to the Tennessee Titans, per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 16, 2022

Wilson reported that the Titans will send the Raiders a late-round conditional pick. It is likely dependent on if he makes Tennessee’s roster and perhaps how much he plays in 2022. Anyway, it is a meager return on a player drafted last year. This was clearly about removing a player the new brass doesn’t think fits in Las Vegas. The Raiders’ previous management drafted Gillespie in the fourth round out of Missouri in 2021 and was high on him

But that doesn’t matter anymore in Las Vegas. In May, the Raiders dealt 2020 third-round pick, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Gillespie played in 11 games as a rookie and had eight tackles. He had one tackle in two preseason games this summer and wasn’t heard about much. He was running as a deep backup at safety and wasn’t fitting in as well as veteran Matthias Farley, who has a chance to make the roster.

So, this was clearly a move made by a front office that was cutting its losses on a player it wasn’t invested in.