Silver Minings: Prices for Raiders' games are only going to rise

OK, let's get the gory details out of the way first.
We all know the 2021 season (the first season fans were allowed to see the Las Vegas Raiders play inside Allegiant Stadium) was an expensive one for fans. Tickets to Raiders games were the most pricey in the NFL. And, of course with inflation, prices are going up for everything.
Well, according to a study by Betway.com, things aren't going to get any easier for Raiders fans. The site projected the prices of a family of four to be a whopping $2,253.03 in 2025. It is the highest price projection in the NFL for 2025. The average cost for a family of four last year was $898.57.
The prices include game tickets, parking, beer, soft drink, hots dogs, jersey sales, etc. Again, this is just a projection, but the outlook is not pretty.
In other Raiders' links:
- Happy ending: The Las Vegas Review-Journal has a special story on the family of Raiders’ long snapper Trent Sieg.
- Greats honored: There is, of course, a Raiders’ feel to the first class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame.
- Keeping it quiet: The Athletic looks at how new Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels is approaching the release of information this training camp.
- Week 1 sound: CBS has announced the broadcast team for the Raiders-Chargers game on Sept. 11.
