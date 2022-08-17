Raiders poll results: Fans don’t want Roquan Smith

We recently ran a fun exercise asking fans if they would want the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire standout linebacker Roquan Smith in a trade.

Smith reportedly wants to be traded from the Chicago Bears because he wants a new contract. The Bears have publicly said they want to keep Smith. Yet, the two sides are currently in a stalemate. If the Bears do decide to trade Smith, 25, there will likely be a robust market for him. Smith, a second-team All-Pro performer the past two seasons, would fit the Raiders’ scheme and they could make sense as a pursuer of him.

Yet, many Raiders fans are not so sure. We proposed a deal that would send Smith and second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins to the Raiders, and running back Josh Jacobs and linebacker Denzel Perryman to Chicago. All but Jenkins, a second-round draft pick by the Bears last year, are free agents after the season.

Nearly 3,900 votes were tallied and 53 percent of the vote was not favor of a trade. So, it was close.

Trading for Smith would require a big contract extension, so I get the hesitation, but he certainly would improve the Las Vegas defense. But I get both sides of the idea. Thanks to everyone who participated.