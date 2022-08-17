Trayvon Mullen, Bilal Nichols and Johnathan Hankins return from PUP

The Las Vegas Raiders had a spectacular start to the day on Wednesday when it came to player health.

All four of their players who started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list returned to practice, according to multiple reports. They are defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. That is significant news. Receiver Dillon Stoner, a longshot to make the team, also returned.

Had Mullen, Hankins and Nichols not returned to practice by Aug. 23, they would have had to all miss the first four games of the regular season. Now, barring any setbacks, all three should all be ready to play in Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11.

Mullen had foot surgery in the offseason and Hankins’ and Nichols’ issues were undisclosed. All three defenders are top-of-the-rotation performers. Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels had been vague about when these players would return. However, the Raiders gave a hint Tuesday about Hankins and Nichols’ pending return by cutting veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler.

The Raiders’ good injury news extended beyond the three PUP players. Tight end Darren Waller, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Divine Deablo all returned to practice as well. Waller (hamstring) had been out for almost three weeks and Ya-Sin and Deablo also missed extended time. All of these players are easily on target to play Week 1.

These players remain out, according to The Athletic: