Silver Minings: Expect early-down explosion this season

Signs point to big success early on downs

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Davante Adams, Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders were strong on early down plays (first and second down) plays in 2021 and there is plenty of reasons to think that trend will continue.

Not only are the Raiders stacked on offense, but the recent history shows there's evidence that shows it will likely continue this season.

As tweeted recently by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, there is big reason for excitement. As Sharp pointed out, the Raiders had 95 plays of 15 yards or more on early downs last season, which was tied for the fifth most in the NFL. The New England Patriots had 96 such plays last season, which was the fourth most in the NFL. The Patriots, of course, were led on offense by new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

So, I'd fully expect the Raiders to have more success in 2022 on early-down plays. It should be fun to watch.

