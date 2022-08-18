Silver Minings: Expect early-down explosion this season

The Las Vegas Raiders were strong on early down plays (first and second down) plays in 2021 and there is plenty of reasons to think that trend will continue.
Not only are the Raiders stacked on offense, but the recent history shows there's evidence that shows it will likely continue this season.
As tweeted recently by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, there is big reason for excitement. As Sharp pointed out, the Raiders had 95 plays of 15 yards or more on early downs last season, which was tied for the fifth most in the NFL. The New England Patriots had 96 such plays last season, which was the fourth most in the NFL. The Patriots, of course, were led on offense by new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.
108: TB
103: MIN
98: SF
96: NE
95: BAL, LV, DAL
93: LAC, LAR
92: BUF
90: PHI
87: IND, GB, CIN
85: NYJ
83: CLE
81: KC, DET, CHI, CAR
79: WAS
78: SEA, ARI
75: TEN
72: ATL
69: DEN, MIA
66: PIT
65 : NYG
63: NO
60: JAX
48: HOU
So, I'd fully expect the Raiders to have more success in 2022 on early-down plays. It should be fun to watch.
