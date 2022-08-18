Silver Minings: Expect early-down explosion this season

The Las Vegas Raiders were strong on early down plays (first and second down) plays in 2021 and there is plenty of reasons to think that trend will continue.

Not only are the Raiders stacked on offense, but the recent history shows there's evidence that shows it will likely continue this season.

As tweeted recently by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, there is big reason for excitement. As Sharp pointed out, the Raiders had 95 plays of 15 yards or more on early downs last season, which was tied for the fifth most in the NFL. The New England Patriots had 96 such plays last season, which was the fourth most in the NFL. The Patriots, of course, were led on offense by new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

early down plays of 15+ yards last year:



108: TB

103: MIN

98: SF

96: NE

95: BAL, LV, DAL

93: LAC, LAR

92: BUF

90: PHI

87: IND, GB, CIN

85: NYJ

83: CLE

81: KC, DET, CHI, CAR

79: WAS

78: SEA, ARI

75: TEN

72: ATL

69: DEN, MIA

66: PIT

65 : NYG

63: NO

60: JAX

48: HOU — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 1, 2022

So, I'd fully expect the Raiders to have more success in 2022 on early-down plays. It should be fun to watch.

