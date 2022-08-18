Josh McDaniels is keeping offensive line in constant rotation

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is the story of the preseason. From Brandon Parker getting first-team reps most of the training camp to Alex Leatherwood playing in the fourth quarter of a preseason game, the offensive line continues to be under a microscope.

Right tackle is the offensive line position with the most question marks. The competition is wide open after two preseason games with multiple rotations.

Rookie Thayer Munford started on Sunday to the surprise of fans and the media. The seventh-round pick did a good job but didn't put out a performance that solidified a starting spot. According to PFF, He allowed two pressures on 25 pass rush snaps and struggled to get the push in the running game.

Munford (77 RT) had an up and down performance in pass protection. Late with his hands made him vulnerable to cross chops. 91 gave him fits. pic.twitter.com/13RSpIJUif — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) August 15, 2022

Munford's play pleased his head coach Josh McDaniels who also pointed out he needs to continue to improve.

" For the most part we were headed in the right direction. In pass protection there was a couple of things that we saw that we can do better as a group, McDaniels said. Generally speaking, he acquitted well for himself and did some things that he's been doing on the practice field. It was good to see some of that stuff carry over to the game."

The spotlight now turns to the 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood who is already considered a bust by many. Former Alabama left tackle is playing with the second team after first team action the week before was a head-scratcher.

McDaniels wants different groups to play together since it rarely happens; teams make it through 17 games with the same five. The belief is competition will bring the most out of the young group.

"There's just too much to be gained in training camp for you to forego the opportunity to work with different groupings. If you put five guys together, and that's the only five guys they practice besides, you're doing them a disservice because it's not realistic. It's not going to happen during the regular season very much. They'll never be the same guys for the entire year or even for an entire game. He's done a good job, him and Cam [Cameron Clemmons] both working and continuing to teach, which is what our jobs are. I thought there were some guys that played well yesterday."

That thought process explains the constant shuffling of the offensive line, especially at tackle. Nothing is set in stone until after the preseason. Lineman musical chairs will continue for the foreseeable future.