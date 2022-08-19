The regular season is just around the corner for the Las Vegas Raiders as the roster is starting to take shape after the first round of cuts. The Raiders also had a bunch of injury updates this week so I made sure to recap all of it and answer your questions.

To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Demarcus Robinson, Vernon Butler and others cut

Tyree Gillespie traded

Trayvon Mullen, Bilal Nichols, Johnathan Hankins and Dillon Stoner come off PUP

Darren Waller and other injury updates

Waller praises Josh McDaniels while taking a subtle shot at Jon Gruden

McDaniels gives props to Raider Nation

Jordan Jenkins joins the Silver and Black

Can the Raiders compete for a Super Bowl with Alex Leatherwood at right tackle?

Retire Nathan Peterman’s number?

& more!

