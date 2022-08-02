 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Derek Carr has been among NFL best deep passers

Another blow for the naysayers

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Derek Carr
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The narrative on Derek Carr for years, of course, has been that he can’t throw the deep ball.

However, that storyline has been buried during the past two seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback has done his part to end that falsehood.

Carr has improved dramatically in recent years in throwing the deep pass. As shown in the below tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, Carr has ranked third in the NFL in the past two seasons combined while throwing the deep pass. The equation is ranking on EPA/attempt on passes thrown 25 yards or more. Here is the the top 10 list:

Carr completed 33 passes of 20 yards or more in 2021. It was the fourth most in the league. With an improved group of receivers, Carr should continue to improve with throwing the deep ball even more in 2021.

In other Raiders' links:

